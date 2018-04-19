MOFFAT FIRE NORTH OF LONE PINE 300 ACRES/395 OPEN/CAL-FIRE-CALTRANS

Cal-Fire continues working the Moffat Fire (originally referred to as the spillway Fire) that broke out around 11 this morning, 7 mi. North of Lone Pine near Highway 395 and Moffat Ranch Road. As of 3:45 this afternoon the fire had burned 300 acres, fueled by winds out of the North 15-20 mph, moving towards the South.

Full wildland response including local government and & Federal response continue to work the fire. The fire is burning in the Owens River bottom and no structures are currently threatened. However, there are concerns about the High Tension Power Lines in the area.

There is no containment at this time.

The California Department of Transportation had conducted a full closure of U.S. Highway 395 from Manzanar to Lone Pine due to the Moffat Fire in both directions, but, Highway 395 was reopened just after 5pm.



For the latest highway information please visit the Caltrans Quickmap site at quickmap.dot.ca.gov or call the Road Conditions Hotline at 800-427-7623.