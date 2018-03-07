It’s Bronco Baseball Season

Bishop Bronco Baseball Victorious vs Mammoth

New season, new faces, new coaching strategies? Head Coach Steve Omohundro has upped the ante with push-ups! There are a few ways Bishop Bronco players earn the right of doing push ups during the game. One of those ways is strikeouts. If a Bronco player strikes out, he gets the pleasure of doing 10 pushups before entering the dugout…. I like it Coach “O”! Pushup pictures next game for sure.

The Bronco team left the bases loaded in the 1st inning without getting any runs, (no team pushups for that) but the bats came alive in the 2nd inning, lighting up the scoreboard for 6 runs.

Individual stats at the plate:

Mike Molina 1 for 4

Lorenzo Parra 1 for 4 with 2 RBI

Michael Kubiak 2 for 5 with 1 RBI

Hunter Beall 1 for 4

Matt Rosga 2 for 4

Brodie Maloney 2 for 4 with 2 RBI

Justin Yates 1 for 3

The Mammoth pitching was getting in more hits than anyone, nailing Bronco batters with pitches all afternoon. Early season control problems?

Senior pitcher Justin Yates pitched a good game going 5 2/3’s innings giving up 2 runs on 5 hits. Junior pitcher Austin Thomas came in and closed out the game with the final score of 9-2 Broncos.

Next up the annual Yerington tournament in Yerington Nevada.

Photos by Gary Young Photography