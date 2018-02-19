Pleasant Fire Grows to 2250 Acres 15% Contained-Evacuations Remain In Place

The Pleasant Fire began around 2pm on Sunday afternoon, in the Pleasant Valley Campground area.

The fire is considered a Wildland fire with the cause still under investigation. Total acreage of the Pleasant Fire is now listed at 2250. The fire acreage has been updated due to more accurate mapping.

According to the latest information from Cal-Fire, there are 500 structures threatened.

Resources on the fire include 50 Engines, 20 Hand Crews, 4 Dozers and 400 personnel.

According to Cal-Fire, the lead agency working the Fire, significant winds Sunday, and today, have hampered firefighting efforts.

A Unified Command remains in place with Cal-Fire and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office.

As the fire began to grow in size, Sunday, evacuation orders were initially put in place for the Five Bridges/Fish Slough areas. However, the high winds combined with the dry fuel, caused mandatory evacuations to be put in place for Highlands, Glenwood, Rite Aid Complex, Bear Creek, Meadow Creek, Dixon Lane and Laws.

The Pleasant Fire, quickly, grew from 100 acres to 900 acres by Sunday evening.

An evacuation center was established at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds. The number for the fairgrounds is 760-873-3588.

Per Inyo County Sheriff’s Office and Cal-Fire, the evacuation orders remain in place from Brockman lane to Highway 6 including Highlands, Glenwood, Chalkbluff, Meadowcreek areas, Pleasant Valley Campground and Pleasant Valley Reservoir. Officials will reevaluate at 4:00 pm today.



Evacuees and displaced campers who require accessibility back to their homes or camp area to retrieve critical medications or essential supplies may connect with the Shelter Manager on duty at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds, and, if law enforcement personnel is available they will be escorted to and from.

Road closures still in effect include Five Bridges, Pleasant valley Road including Pleasant Valley Campground and Reservoir.

Cooperating agencies on the fire include: CAL FIRE, Inyo/US Forest Service, California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections, CAL TRANS, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Mono County Sheriff’s Office, Bishop, Big Pine Fire, Independence, Lone Pine, Mammoth Lakes, Long Valley, Wheeler Crest, White Mtn, and, Chalfant Fire Departments, the Red Cross, DWP and SCE.