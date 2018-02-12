Inyo / Mono Counties Hunter Education Course

Hunter Education programs have always taught beginning outdoor enthusiast the practice of firearm and hunting safety. Today, the Hunter Education program is more than just safety and is directed at more than just hunters. The program has been expanded to produce responsible, knowledgeable, and involved citizens – young men and women who understand the importance of complying with hunting laws and behaving ethically. The program teaches young outdoor enthusiast about the importance of wildlife management, and differences between preservation vs. conservation in wildlife management practices. Hunter Education strives to instill responsibility, improve skills, and knowledge. Responsible, ethical behavior and personal involvement are both essential to the survival of ethical hunting as well as wildlife conservation.

Inyo / Mono County Fish and Wildlife Officers will be offering a Home Study/Online Hunter Education course for the residents of Inyo / Mono Counties. The Home Study/Online course consists of two stages, the online study portion and a four hour follow-up class. The Home Study course allows you to study at your own pace.

If you are interested, you just need to log on to http://www.huntercourse.com/usa/california/ and take the class. A one time course fee of $24.95 will be charged only when you pass. A voucher showing completion of the online portion of the Hunter Education course will need to be presented to one of the listed Hunter Education follow-up classes which can be found on The California Department of Fish and Wildlife web site, at http://www.dfg.ca.gov/huntered/classes-home-study.aspx .

The four hour follow-up class consists of two hours of review, one hour gun handling practical, and one hour to take the Hunter Education test. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED for the four hour follow-up portion, only upon completion of the Online portion of the class. Registration cut off will be one week prior to the class. The follow-up classes offered in Inyo and Mono Counties will be as follows:

Inyo County – Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 1000 AM to 2:00 PM, at the Bishop Fire Training Center 960 Poleta Rd, Bishop CA, contact Warden Shane Dishion at (760) 920-7593