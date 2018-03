2018 KBOV 1230AM Bishop Bronco Broadcast Baseball Schedule:

**Note all games as set to start at 3:15pm. Subject to change**

April 10 at Home vs. Kern Valley

April 13 at Rosamond

April 17 at Desert

April 20 at Cal City

Apr 24 at Home vs. Frazier Mountain

April 27 at Kern Valley

May 1 at Home vs. Rosamond

May 4 at Home vs. Desert

May 8 at Home vs. Cal City

May 10 at Frazier Mountain