Town Of Mammoth Lakes Welcomes New CERT Members

January 4, 2018
Town of Mammoth Lakes Welcomes
New CERT (Community Emergency Response Team)
Members
The Town of Mammoth Lakes CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) members celebrated the holiday season by welcoming twelve new CERT members:
Brett Barker, Christopher Brandt, Naomi Buzze, Jay Deinken, Noelle Deinken, Mike Dostrow, Rene Duran, Lewis Jones, Carol Kennedy, Jesse Lynch, Debbie North and Jim Voetlin.
Photo shows nine of the new members with Sgt Vetter, the MLPD liaison at the CERT holiday party hosted by Giovanni’s.