Bishop Fire Dept Acting Chief Appointed

In a joint statement issued by City Administrator Jim Tatum and Rural Fire Commission Chairman Mike Holland, they said “we are pleased to announce that Pat O’Neil has accepted the appointment as Acting Fire Chief to lead our great fire department pending completion of the recruitment of a permanent Chief.”

O’Neil is a long time resident of Bishop, currently serving as Assistant Chief, with over 30 years experience in the fire service. His appointment is effective immediately.

This action follows upon the December 29th retirement of Ray Seguine who has been the Bishop Chief since 1999.

The recruitment process is ongoing under the direction of Ralph Andersen and Associates. Some twenty responses were received to the initial solicitation.