“Coats For Kids Drive”-Kmart/Bishop Nursery

The 14th Annual “Coats For Kids Drive” sponsored by KIBS/KBOV and the Salvation Army is under way through December 17th. At our first live broadcast, December 2nd at the Bishop Kmart, we collected nearly 60 coats for distribution in Inyo and Mono Counties.

In addition, non-perishable food was donated during the 11th Annual “Stuff-A Bus Holiday Food Drive” sponsored in conjunction with Eastern Sierra Transit Authority.

Join KIBS’s Gary Young, Saturday December 9th 10am-12pm, at Bishop Nursery for our final Live Broadcast. Donate a gently used or new coat and enter to win great prizes. No purchase is necessary!