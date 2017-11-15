Christmas Tree Permits Available

Christmas trees permits will be available for sale starting Monday, November 20th at the White Mountain Ranger Station in Bishop and at the Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center in Mammoth Lakes California.

The White Mountain Ranger Station will be selling trees for the BLM Bishop Field Office ($5.00), the BLM Tonopah Field Office ($4.00), and the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest ($10.00 at the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association (ESIA) register). Tree sales will be Monday-Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (closed for lunch, closed federal holidays).

The Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center will sell trees for Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest for $10.00 at the ESIA register and will sell trees from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (closed Thanksgiving).

Christmas tree permits can be purchased by cash or check and exact change is recommended.

The Christmas tree program is designed for families, businesses, and institutions wishing to cut their own trees for decorating. Christmas tree permits must be purchased in person and are issued on a first-come, first-served basis. Permits are nonrefundable and nontransferable, and only valid through Dec. 25, 2017.

Each Christmas tree permit is valid for the cutting of one tree in specific areas managed. A map and cutting rules and regulations will be included with the permit. The permit does not authorize cutting on private, state, or other federal lands. Topping trees is not permitted: this leaves behind high tree stumps is visually undesirable. Please ensure that the maximum height of the stump left behind is no taller than six inches above bare soil with no live branches left on the stump. Also attach the Christmas tree permit securely to the tree so it is visible during transportation.