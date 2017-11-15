Chris Flat Fire Update-US Forest Service

Bridgeport, CA., Nov. 15, 2017 – The Chris Fire is 20 percent contained and there was no new growth, so the fire size remains at 370 acres. Today, numerous fire crews are working hard to continue to keep fire growth minimal as a storm system moves through the area with high winds. Precipitation is also expected that could help with firefighting efforts.

The Chris Fire was started by a vehicle accident on U.S. Route 395 about five miles north of Sonora Junction near the Chris Flat Campground around 11:28 a.m. on Nov. 13. The fire burned west into National Forest System lands managed by the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District. According to fire officials, the Chris Fire did burn up to the boundary of the Bootleg Campground, but caused very little damage. The Chris Flat Campground was not affected by the fire.

Bridgeport District Ranger Jeremy Marshall wants to “thank” the traveling public for their patience when U.S. Route 395 was closed due to suppression activities and all the agency cooperators assisting with the incident.

These agencies include U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, California Division of Forestry (Cal Fire), Nevada Division of Forestry, North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District, Antelope Valley Fire Department, East Fork Fire Protection District, Carson City Fire Department, Sparks Fire Department, Mono County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, California Department of Transportation, Nevada Department of Transportation.

Fire resources include 10 handcrews, 19 engines, one dozer, one water tender, two air attack and three helicopters. The total number of personnel is currently 250.