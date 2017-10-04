Jacobsen Family Releases Statement-Las Vegas Shooting

An official statement has been issued by the Jacobsen Family regarding the Las Vegas Shooting and the condition of Gabe Jacobsen:

Over the weekend of October 1st Gabe and Whitney Jacobsen attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas with their family from the Las Vegas area and a local friend, Breanna Core.

The group was present at the time of the attack and while attempting to take cover from the gunfire and shield his wife Gabe Jacobsen was shot; the bullet traveled through his arm and into his chest. At that point the group fled from their location with Whitney and Gabe ultimately making it to a Las Vegas area Hospital.

Gabe’s condition at this point continues to improve and, while he is still looking at a long road to recovery, he is now out of the Intensive Care Unit and in the next lower level of care. Whitney and Gabe are truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support that they have received from the local community and beyond.

Whitney has stated that it is touching and uplifting to receive the response they have and they are tremendously grateful. Along with their heartfelt appreciation to all who have reached out in support, they would also like to request continued prayers for all that have been effected by this tragedy.

https://www.gofundme.com/support-the-jacobsens