During the early evening of September 7th, defendant Amelia Markarian, age 65, of Mammoth Lakes, was driving northbound on Highway 395, just south of Highway 89 in Mono County. Due to her intoxication she failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and crossed over the solid yellow line dividing the roadway. She collided head-on into the victim’s vehicle, being driven southbound by Coleville resident Christopher Harper, killing him instantly.

Further investigation revealed that Ms. Markarian had a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit. She was charged by the Mono County District Attorney’s office with second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving while under the influence of alcohol and with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or more and causing great bodily injury. She was arraigned on September 12th in the Bridgeport courthouse, and pled not guilty. She is being held on $2,000,000 bail. Her next court date is October 10th.

