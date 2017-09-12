Fatal Traffic Collision on US-395

On Thursday, September 9, 2017, at 5:40 PM, California Highway Patrol Bridgeport responded to a two vehicle, head on traffic collision on US-395 south of SR-89. A black Ford F-150 pickup, driven by Amelia Markarian from Nixon, Nevada, was traveling northbound on US-395, while at the same time a green Dodge Dakota pickup, driven by Christopher Harper from Coleville, California, was traveling southbound on US-395.

Mrs. Markarian failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and allowed her Ford to cross over the solid yellow line. The Ford struck Mr. Harper’s Dodge head-on. Due to the impact from the collision, Mr. Harper sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mrs. Markarian was care flighted to RENOWN medical center in Reno, Nevada.

Mrs. Markarian was placed under arrest for suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of this collision. At this time the collision is still under investigation by Bridgeport Area California Highway Patrol.