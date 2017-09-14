Bishop Police Department Activity-False Report/Robbery

On September 12, the Bishop Police Department responded to a report of a female claiming she was being held against her will. Responding units determined this was a false report. The female, identified as Elizabeth Jamie Walders age 29 of Bishop, was arrested for an out of County warrant and transported to the Inyo County jail.

Then on Wednesday, an adult male friend of the female, was arrested for strong arm robbery against another man. The robbery occurred on Tuesday evening, in the Whitney Alley. The male was identified as Matthew Jacob Gonzales, age 28 and was arrested at the Bishop City Park.

Gonzales is being held on $100,000 bail and is charged with one felony county of Robbery and one felony count of Battery with Serious Bodily Injury

(booking photo Inyo County Jail)