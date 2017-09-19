Bishop Broncos Fall To Ontario Christian-Next Up Silver Valley At Home

Bishop Broncos Fall to Ontario Christian

On Friday, September 15th, the Bishop Broncos traveled to Ontario Christian to battle the 3-0 Knights. Both Bishop and Ontario Christian scored a touchdown in the first to go to the Second Quarter tied at 7. In the Second Quarter, the Knights exploded for 13 more points to the Broncos 3. Going into halftime, the Knights had the lead 20-10.

In the Third Quarter, the Knights held the Broncos scoreless while adding another 7 points.

In the Fourth Quarter, the roles were reversed as the Broncos scored 7 and held the Knights to no points. However, the Knights would hold on to win 27-17.

Broncos Quarterback, Luke McClean went 6 for 12 passing for 41 yards. Leading Rushers for the Broncos were Mike Molina, 16 carries for 81 yards, and Lorenzo Parra 2 carries for 28 yards.

The Broncos accumulated a total of 344 yards on the night with 3 interceptions from Arturo Lemus, Cal Omohundro and Tristen Valle.

The Broncos will host the Silver Valley Trojans (2-0) this Friday. The JV game starts at 4pm and the Varsity at 7pm. The Varsity game will be broadcast on 1230am KBOV.

Big Thanks to Lorenzo Parra Photography for the great photos.