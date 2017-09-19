KIBS/KBOV Announcements, Local News, Sports

Bishop Broncos Fall To Ontario Christian-Next Up Silver Valley At Home

Bishop Broncos Fall to Ontario Christian

The Bronco team led by head coach Arnie Palu

On Friday, September 15th, the Bishop Broncos traveled to Ontario Christian to battle the 3-0 Knights. Both Bishop and Ontario Christian scored a touchdown in the first to go to the Second Quarter tied at 7. In the Second Quarter, the Knights exploded for 13 more points to the Broncos 3. Going into halftime, the Knights had the lead 20-10.

Mike Molina picking up some yards behind Lorenzo Parra

In the Third Quarter, the Knights held the Broncos scoreless while adding another 7 points.

Cal Omohundro grabbing the interception

In the Fourth Quarter, the roles were reversed as the Broncos scored 7 and held the Knights to no points. However, the Knights would hold on to win 27-17.

Arturo Lemus fighting for yards

 

Broncos Quarterback, Luke McClean went 6 for 12 passing for 41 yards. Leading Rushers for the Broncos were Mike Molina, 16 carries for 81 yards, and Lorenzo Parra 2 carries for 28 yards.

Sweet reception for Lorenzo Parra from Luke McClean

The Broncos accumulated a total of 344 yards on the night with 3 interceptions from Arturo Lemus, Cal Omohundro and Tristen Valle.

Justin Brooks getting to the Ontario Christian QB

The Broncos will host the Silver Valley Trojans (2-0) this Friday. The JV game starts at 4pm and the Varsity at 7pm. The Varsity game will be broadcast on 1230am KBOV.

Big Thanks to Lorenzo Parra Photography for the great photos.