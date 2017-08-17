Suspicious Person in Crowley Lake Area-Mono County Sheriff’s Department

The Mono County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspicious person frequenting the Hilton Creek, Crowley Lake, Long Valley, Aspen Springs and Tom’s Place communities. This person has a criminal history but is currently not wanted for any crime.

A person matching the description of the known person was seen by a homeowner peering into garages. The person of interest stated he were looking for a delivered package and stated he lived at a location nearby. The homeowner thought this suspicious and knew his statement to be false.

The person of interest is a male white, 67 years old, brown hair and brown eyes, 5’8”, 165 pounds. He is usually riding a road bicycle, often at a slow pace, and will stop and feign taking photographs. He is believed to be camping in the area.

These communities are advised to keep their garage doors closed, doors locked and vehicles secured. Community members observing any suspicious activity are encouraged to call the Mono County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 932-7549, option 7.