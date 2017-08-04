UPDATE*INYO COUNTY SHERIFF”S DEPARTMENT-ONE SUSPECT CAUGHT

Update: Wednesday, August 9th 7:45am

According to the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, on Tuesday afternoon, August 8th, Emmett Davis was taken into custody for two active Felony Warrants. Davis was arrested on Brockman Lane in front of a residence; he was taken into custody without incident. Davis was located due to an anonymous tip received by the Sheriff’s Office.

Allen “Ziggy” Stone is still outstanding – there is a $500 award authorized for whoever can provide information that leads to his apprehension.

Public’s Assistance Requested

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two individuals connected with two separate assaults that took place in Bishop on Tuesday August 1st.

At approximately 4:00pm on August 1st Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a report of a physical altercation and associated injury at a local business in Bishop on North Sierra Highway. Deputies responded and located an adult male with moderate injuries that were sustained as a result of being assaulted. The victim was transported to Northern Inyo Hospital for treatment.

Around the same time as the first assault, Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a report of a robbery and second assault on North Sierra Highway, in the area of Winuba Lane. Deputies responded to the location and were told by the victim that two males assaulted him and stole his bicycle.

The investigation into both assaults determined that two individuals were the suspects in both cases: Allen “Ziggy” Stone a 27 year old male from Bishop, and Emmett Davis III a 24 year old male from Bishop.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Department has obtained arrest warrants for both Stone and Davis, and are asking for the public’s assistance. If you have any information into the whereabouts of these suspects please contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at 760-878-0383.