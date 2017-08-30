Fire Crews Respond to the Slinkard Fire

TOPAZ, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to the Slinkard Fire, located in the Slinkard Valley, west of Topaz and south of Hwy 89 in Mono County, California. This appears to be a lightning-caused fire.

The fire is estimated to be 950 acres this morning and is 0% contained. The fire is burning in cheat grass, sagebrush and pinyon/juniper. The fire burned throughout the night, under the influence of slope and wind.

Crews are focusing their efforts on the eastern flank, closest to Topaz. There are no evacuations in place at this time.

For public safety, Hwy 89 is closed between Hwy 395 and Highway 4 (at Monitor Pass). Unsettled weather will remain a concern for today, with thunderstorm activity and winds in the forecast.

There are five crews, numerous engines, three helicopters are support staff assigned to the fire.

A Type III Team has been ordered.