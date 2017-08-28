Bronco Varsity Football Victorious

Big Win For Bronco Varsity Football

The motto of this years Varsity football team is “Family”. The Family had each others backs Friday night in Yerington Nevada. The Bronco boys rolled to a 29-12 victory.

Behind the arm and legs of Sophomore QB Luke McClean, who went 6 for 9 passing and ran for 79 yards on 12 attempts, the Bronco offense was clicking on the first game of the season.

Mike Molina is the new running back for the Broncos. and Molina took over the game with his efforts. He rushed for 108 yards with three touchdowns.

Sophomore Wesley Pettet scored his first ever Varsity TD on Friday Night. Pettet shined on defense with 6 tackles against Yerington.

The Bronco defense looked solid all game long. Edward Piper and Hunter Beall led all tacklers with 9 each.

Lorenzo Parra was strong on both sides of the ball. Parra had 2 key receptions in the 4th quarter on offense which kept the Bronco offense on the field and kept the ball away from Yerington which had some momentum in the second half.

Led by head coach Arnie Palu, this Bronco “Family” shined under the Friday Night Lights in Yerington Nevada. Next up – Boron for the Home Opener Friday Night, September 8th in Bishop.

Photos by Gary Young photography

