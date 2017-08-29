ARMED AND DANGEROUS/ Public’s Assistance Requested Inyo County Sheriff’s Department

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Allen “Ziggy” Stone. Stone is to be considered Armed and Dangerous.

On the evening of Sunday August 27th, Inyo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at a residence on West Line Street in Bishop. Deputies arrived and contacted the victim who reported Allen “Ziggy” Stone had just robbed him at gunpoint.

The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office has two active Felony Warrants for the arrest of Stone, and there is currently a $500.00 reward for information leading to Stone’s arrest. Stone is a 27 year old male, from Bishop; he is approximately 5’09”, 200 pounds. Stone’s hair is shaved, and has NUMU tattooed on the front of his neck.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Allen “Ziggy” Stone, please contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383 or (760) 878-0383. You can remain anonymous.