2017 Tri-County Fair Schedule

The 2017 Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fair is this week, August 31-September 3rd.

PreSale tickets are on sale at ticket office, and online http://tricountyfair.com/ until Thursday, August 31 at 11am.

Daily Fair Admission:

Adults $10 per day ($7 Presale)

Child (5-12) $5 per day ($4 Presale)

Child (under 5) Free

Senior Citizens (60+) $5 per day

Thursday Fair Hours 4-11pm-“Senior Day” & “Sneak Peek Special-$22 Fair Admission Plus Unlimited Carnival Rides”

Art On The Spot-4:30pm, Homemade Cherry Pie Contest 6:00pm, Free Hypnosis Show with Fair Admission Featuring Chris Mabrey @9pm.

Friday Fair Hours 4-Midnight, “Chalk It Up” Chalk Art 4-7pm, Free Concert with Fair Admission “Journey Revisted” @ 9:30pm

Saturday Fair Hours Noon-Midnight, All Kids (12 & Under) Free Fair Admission 12-6pm, Kid’s Day Parade & Games, Homemade Sugar Cookie Contest @ 3pm, Fishing Derby 3pm, BBQ Contest with Dollar Beers (Sale Barn) @ 6pm, Junior Rodeo 4pm, Rodeo 7pm

Sunday Fair Hours Noon-Midnight, Inyo County Scholar Day, Fishing Derby 1 pm, I.C.A.R.E Pet Show 2pm, Bishop Volunteer Fire Department Destruction Derby 7pm.