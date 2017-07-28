Lane Closure Report for the week of 8/7/17 – 8/11/17

Inyo, Mono & Eastern Kern Counties – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) would like to alert the traveling public to be careful of workers on the Highway, to Slow for the Cone Zone and Move Over where possible.

The scheduled lane closures for the week of August 7th through August 11th, 2017 are as follows:

Mono County:

• Maintenance Digout Project – On US Highway 395 in the Walker Canyon area, maintenance crews are performing maintenance digouts in various locations. There will be daily lane closures that may delay traffic up to 20 minutes Monday thru Thursday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.

• Walker CAPM Project – On US Highway 395 from Walker to the Nevada State line, construction crews are grinding and paving the highway. There will be daily lane closures that may delay traffic up to 20 minutes Monday thru Thursday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.

• Green Lakes CAPM Project – On US Highway 395 south of Bridgeport, construction crews are grinding and smoothing the roadway with striping later in the week. There will be daily lane closures that may delay traffic up to 20 minutes Monday thru Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Inyo County:

• Mill Creek Thin Blanket Project – On US Highway 395 north of Bishop, construction crews are grinding and paving the highway. There will be daily lane closures that should not impact traffic. Construction is Monday thru Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.

• Electrical Pole Replacement Project – On US Highway 395 in Bishop between Sierra Street and Grove Street, construction crews are conducting electrical work. There will be daily lane closures that may slow down traffic. Construction is Monday thru Thursday from 6:00 am to 7:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.

• 168 Delineator Replacement Project – On State Route 168 from the east junction of US Hwy 395 to the junction of State Route 266. Construction crews will be removing old delineators and installing new ones. Delineators are posts placed on the side of the roadway that are retroreflective and used for the purpose of traffic guidance. There will be daily lane closures that may delay traffic up to 20 minutes Monday thru Thursday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.

• Crystal Geyser Water Plant Project – On US Highway 395 north of Olancha, construction crews are widening the highway. There will be daily lane closures that may delay traffic up to 20 minutes Monday thru Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Kern County:

• Freeman Gulch 4-Lane Project – On State Route 14 north of the junction of State Route 178, construction crews are converting the 2-lane highway into a 4-lane expressway. Travelers will encounter a dirt detour off of State Route 178 east of the intersection with State Route 14. There will be daily lane closures on State Route 14 that may delay traffic up to 20 minutes Monday thru Thursday from 6:00 am to 8:00 pm, and on Friday from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm.

• Tehachapi CAPM Project – On State Route 58 near Tehachapi from the Tehachapi Creek Bridge to the Cache Creek Bridge, construction crews are grinding the existing pavement and resurfacing the roadbed. There will be daily lane closures that will slow down traveling through this section. Lane closures are Monday – Friday, 24 hours a day.

Misc. Project Information:

168 Delineator Project

• Construction to begin on July 31, 2017 and the anticipated completion date is October 2017.

• Safety Project.

• The project location is on State Route 168 from the east junction of US Hwy 395 to the junction of State Route 266.

• Contractor is Highway Specialty Company, Inc. from Redding, CA.

• Working hours: Mon – Thurs 6:00 am – 6:00 pm, Friday 6:00 am – 3:00 pm

• Traffic Impact during construction: Daily lane closures using reversing one-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car at each location. Delays up to 20 minutes.

Walker CAPM Project

• Construction began on June 12, 2017 and will be completed by October 2017.

• Pavement preservation project.

• The project location is on US Hwy 395 in Mono County, from Eastside Lane in Walker, CA to the Nevada State line.

• Contractor is Road & Highway Builders, LLC from Reno, NV.

• Working hours: Mon – Thurs 6:00 am – 6:00 pm, Friday 6:00 am – 3:00 pm

• Traffic Impact during construction: Daily lane closures using reversing one-way traffic with flaggers at each location. Delays up to 20 minutes.

Mill Creek Thin Blanket Project

• Construction to begin on July 10, 2017 and will be completed by the end of September 2017.

• Pavement preservation project.

• The project location is on US Hwy 395 in Inyo County, from Pleasant Valley Dame Rd to 3.3 miles north of Gorge Road.

• Contractor is Granite Construction Company, Inc. from Bakersfield, CA.

• Working hours: Mon – Thurs 6:00 am – 8:00 pm, Friday 6:00 am – 3:00 pm

• Traffic Impact during construction: Daily lane closures leaving one traveling lane open in each direction.

Freeman Gulch 4-Lane Project

• Construction to begin on July 10, 2017 and will be completed by February 2019.

• Convert a 2-lane highway into a 4-lane expressway.

• The project location is on State Route 14 near Inyokern from the junction of SR 178 west (Lake Isabella turn off) to just before the junction of SR 178 east (Inyokern turn off).

• Contractor is Granite Construction Company, Inc. from Bakersfield, CA.

• Working hours: Mon – Thurs 6:00 am – 6:00 pm, Friday 6:00 am – 3:00 pm

• Traffic Impact during construction: Daily lane closures using reversing one-way traffic with flaggers at each location. Delays up to 20 minutes.

Tehachapi CAPM Project

• Construction began on May 31, 2017 and will be completed by December 2017.

• Pavement preservation project.

• The project location is on State Route 58 near Tehachapi from the Tehachapi Creek Bridge to Cache Creek Bridge.

• Contractor is Pave-Tech, Inc. from Vista, CA.

• Working hours: Mon – Thurs 6:00 am – 6:00 pm, Friday 6:00 am – 3:00 pm

• Traffic Impact during construction: Daily lane closures with one lane open continuously. Lane closures will be 24 hours a day starting on Monday at 6:00 am through Friday at 3:00 pm.

Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials and construction related issues.

##

For the safety of workers and other motorists, please slow down and be WORK ZONE ALERT