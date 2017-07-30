BRONCO FOOTBALL IS RETURNING IN SEPTEMBER!

The Bishop High School Football games are returning to KBOV in September! We are looking forward to, once again, being the home of the Bishop Broncos! Join Deston Rogers and Rock Baker for all the football action!

Here is a list of the scheduled games to be aired on KBOV 1230 AM:

September 8th: @ home vs. Boron

September 15th: @ Ontario Christian

September 22nd: @ home vs. Silver Valley

September 29th: @ home vs. Yosemite

October 6th: @ home vs. Kern Valley

October 13th: @ Rosamond*

October 20th: @ Vasquez*

October 27th @ Cal City*

*Denotes HDL Games*

**Games subject to change**