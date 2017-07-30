BRONCO FOOTBALL IS RETURNING IN SEPTEMBER!

The Bishop High School Football games are returning to KBOV in September! We are looking forward to, once again, being the home of the Bishop Broncos! Join Deston Rogers and Rock Baker for all the football action!
Here is a list of the scheduled games to be aired on KBOV 1230 AM:
September 8th: @ home vs. Boron
September 15th: @ Ontario Christian
September 22nd: @ home vs. Silver Valley
September 29th: @ home vs. Yosemite
October 6th: @ home vs. Kern Valley
October 13th: @ Rosamond*
October 20th: @ Vasquez*
October 27th @ Cal City*
*Denotes HDL Games*
**Games subject to change**