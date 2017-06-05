May 31, 2017 [Bishop, CA] – Bishop Union High School’s Duncan Reid has been honored at the 2016-17 “Scholar Athlete of the Year” by AltaOne Federal Credit Union, KIBS-KBOV radio AND Sierra Wave radio. The award ceremony took place at AltaOne’s Bishop member service center. Reid receives a $1,750 scholarship, courtesy of AltaOne, Sierra Wave and KIBS-KBOV.

In addition, the two other finalists, Elizabeth Morgan and Makayla McDevitt, each earned $1,000 scholarships.

AltaOne Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Ted Huntington served as master of ceremonies for the evening. Huntington commended all nominees and winners for their effort and dedication, while recognizing their parents’ commitment to their children.

Bishop Union High School Athletic Director Stacy Vannest coordinated the program on behalf of the high school.

Bishop Union High School coaches nominated one athlete from their sport, based on their academic performance and team leadership. In addition, each of the chosen students wrote an essay on their future aspirations. An independent judging panel graded each nominee. Huntington noted that all the award candidates had very impressive academic and athletic records.

2016-17 SCHOLAR ATHLETE AWARD NOMINEES

ALAN TORRES LAMPO-SOCCER

ANDRUW ALLEN-BASEBALL, BASKETBALL

DANIELLE DEROUSSEAU-SKIING

DUNCAN REID-CROSS COUNTRY, TRACK, SKIING

ELIZABETH MORGAN-TRACK & FIELD

EMILY BALL-SWIMMING

JAYDA MEZA-BASKETBALL

KAILYN RAE BOOXLEY-SOCCER

KIARA VIZCARRONDO-VOLLEYBALL

MADDIE TOMASEK-TENNIS

MAKAYLA MCDEVITT-CROSS COUNTRY, TRACK

RYAN GRAVES-FOOTBALL

RYAN RENNIE-TRACK & FIELD, FOOTBALL

VICTORIA BEGAY-SOFTBALL

AltaOne

The original sense of neighborly responsibility that led to the formation of the Credit Union at China Lake in 1947 laid the foundation for this highly professional organization capable of meeting a vast array of financial needs for our members.

Since 1947, AltaOne’s strength, wisdom, professionalism and prudent management have helped the organization realize consistent growth. Today, AltaOne’s asset size exceeds $640 million, with 54,000 members.

2016-17 Scholar Athlete Nominees: (left to right) Duncan Reid, Alan Torres Campos, Danielle Derousseau, Ryan Rennie, Kailyn Boxley, Ryan Graves, Victoria Begay, Jayda Meza, Elizabeth Morgan (kneeling).