California High School Rodeo State Finals Returns To Bishop

California High School Rodeo Contestants from around the State started coming into Bishop last week as they gear up for the State Finals. All the action takes place at the Tri-County Fairgrounds. The State finals get underway Monday, June 12th, with the Welcome Complimentary BBQ & Chamber Introduction. Everyone is welcome to attend and is hosted by the Bishop Chamber and Fairgrounds. In addition to all the rodeo action, the Queen competition will be going on all week.

Rodeo contestants will try to make it into the Top 4 of each event, as the Top 4 of each event, will advance to the National Finals in Gillette, Wyoming July 17th-23rd.

On Friday night, Reining Queen Bailee Poole (representing District 6) will crown the new Queen!

Here is the rest of the competition schedule:

Tuesday June 13th: 11:30am Queen’s Luncheon @ Schat’s Bakkery, 12:00-4:00pm Volleyball Tournament, Official Opening Ceremonies & Patriotic Night 7pm – Come Show Your Support by wearing Red, White & Blue, 9:30pm-12am Dance in Charles Brown Auditorium Black/White Theme

Wednesday June 14th: Family Night 7pm – Get Your Entire Family In For Only $20!

Thursday June 15th: 5pm Special Rodeo-Lawn Area in Front of Home Economics Building. Cancer Awareness Night 7pm – Show Your Support For The Fight Against Cancer By Wearing Pink, Cowboy Prom at 9:30pm Charles Brown Auditorium

Friday June 16th: 6pm Senior Citizens Night & Final Rodeo Performance/Crowning of the New State Queen

Saturday June 17th: 9am State Champions Announced & Awards-Top 10

All Show Buttons are $20 & single Rodeo Tickets are $7 with Senior and Students Discounts all week and are available at the Bishop Area Chamber of Commerce. Be listening for your chance to win Show Buttons on KIBS!