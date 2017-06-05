BRONCO FOOTBALL SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER

The Bishop Bronco Football program had a Spaghetti Fundraiser on Friday night with tremendous success ! The Bishop Loins Club was serving up the great food and 160 total servings were had by all. There were a total of 26 Pies and Cakes donated for the Auction with Kurt Van Nest doing his best “auctioneering” to raise money for the Bronco Football program. In total, $4000.00 was raised!

Bronco Varsity coach Arnie Palu would like to thank Pete at Community Printing, The Bishop Lions Club for the awesome food, Auctioneer Kurt Van Nest , Mission Linen , The Tri County Fairgrounds and Ken and Alice Lloyd. And of course everybody who attended the Bronco Football Fundraiser !!