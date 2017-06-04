Bishop VFW Post 8988 Burglary-Bishop Police Department

The Bishop Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance is apprehending the individual, or individuals, responsible for breaking into VFW Post 8988 in Bishop.

According to Bishop PD, the break in was discovered by an employee around 8am Saturday morning, June 3rd. The employee discovered the back door had been pried open, as well as the safe.

Speaking with a representative with the VFW, no memorabilia was taken and the hall was not defaced in any way. The suspects were able to break into the safe and took around $3000 in cash, including about $1300 from the Annual Mule Days Poppy fundraiser.

The only other damage, besides the safe, was to three doors.

At this time there are no leads and the investigation continues and anyone with information is urged to contact the Bishop Police Depart.