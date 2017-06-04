Bishop Police Department Runs Decoy Operations in Attempt to Reduce Underage Drinking

The Bishop Police Department cited one clerk for selling alcohol to minors and also cited adults who purchased alcohol for minors on May 17, 2017.

The actions were the result of a Minor Decoy Operation and Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation.

The Minor Decoy Operation involves minors who work under the direct supervision of officers and attempted to purchase alcohol from thirteen retail licensees in the City of Bishop.

Those who sold to the minor face a minimum fine of $250, and/or 24 to 32 hours of community service for a first violation. In addition, ABC will take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license of the business. That may include a fine, a suspension of the license, or the permanent revocation of the license.

In addition to the Minor Decoy Operation, Bishop Police Department also conducted a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. A Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation identifies adults who purchase alcohol for people less than 21 years of age. Through this program, a minor under the direct supervision of a peace officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol. The minor indicates in some way he or she is underage and cannot purchase the alcohol. If the adults agree to purchase alcohol for the minor, officers then arrest and cite them for furnishing alcohol to the minor. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

The Bishop Police Department is conducting the compliance checks to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors. Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a higher rate of drunken driving fatalities than the general adult population.

Minor Decoy operations have been conducted by local law

enforcement throughout the state since the 1980’s. When the

program first began, the violation rate of retail establishments selling

to minors was as high as 40 to 50 percent. When conducted on a

routine basis, the rate has dropped in some cities as low as 10 percent or even below.

In 1994, the California Supreme Court ruled unanimously that use of

underage decoys is a valid tool of law enforcement to ensure that licensees are complying with the law.

This project is part of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Education and Teen Alcohol Enforcement Program Grant, funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

###

