Rape Suspect Arrested-Bishop PD

May 30, 2017

On Sunday, May 28th the Bishop Police Department made an arrest of a Rape Suspect. According to the Bishop Police Department Dispatch, 23 year old Lawerence Hall was arrested after the Police Department was contacted by the rape victim Sunday morning at 6:05am. The rape was reported to have occurred at the Vagabond Inn, on North Main St. in Bishop. Lawerence Hall was located and arrested in the Vons/KMART parking lot. Mr. Hall was charged with one count of California Penal Code 261 A 4-Rape While Victim Was Unconscious During The Act.

Mr. Hall is currently being held at the Inyo County Jail on $250,000 bail.

The case is still under investigation by the Bishop City Police Department.