TOIYABE CLINIC

Toiyabe Bishop Clinic grand opening to be held April 20

Posted by Seth Conners

According to a press release from Sarena Johnson, the physicians and staff of Toiyabe Indian Health Project (TIHP) are pleased to announce the grand opening of their new clinic in Bishop, located at 250 See Vee Lane.

All community members are welcome to attend the ribbon cutting and open house which begins at 2pm on Thursday, April 20. Attendees can tour the clinic, meet the staff, and enjoy refreshments and entertainment.

“We are pleased to be able to expand the primary care services our communities need to stay healthy with this new facility,” says David Lent, CEO of TIHP. “We would like to thank the United States Department of Agriculture for our long-term low interest loan; and the Bishop Paiute Tribe for the lease of the land we will now occupy.”

The $17.5 million facility totals 55,000 square feet, offering medical, dental, optometry, pharmacy, behavioral health, public health, and preventive medicine services.

For more information about TIHP or to make an appointment, call 760-873-8464 or visit www.toiyabe.us.