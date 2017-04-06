SAM DEAN 1933-2017

Sam was born January 19, 1933 in Chilton, Texas at home on the farm, to Ocie and James Dean. He only weighed 2 1/4 lbs. Ocie put him in a shoe box on the wood stove oven door which acted as an incubator. It was that beginning which formed the strong, determined, wonderful man he became.

Sam came to California in his early teens, fell in love with the Eastern Sierra’s and started Dean’s Plumbing and Heating in 1955.

He dedicated his life contributing to the community in many capacities.

He served as Inyo County District 2 Supervisor, he served on the Tri-County Fair Board for over 20 years, he was on the Executive Board of Mule Days for over 40 years, his desire is for the Mule Museum to be completed for future generations. He was heavily involved in both non-profit organizations, Advocates for Access to Public Lands and the Adventure Trails. He has been a very active member in Lion’s Club for many years, dedicating hours and good cheer to any project he was involved in. He received the Highest Recognition for outstanding effort on behalf of Eye Mobile, Inc. He was a Decon of the First Southern Baptist Church.

Sam truly was a giver, always willing to help a friend.

Sam enjoyed Waterskiing, Fishing, Hunting, and Camping with his Wife, Children, Grandchildren, and Great-Grandchildren.

Sam is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pat Dean Son and Daughter-in-law, Mike and Marydawn Dean Daughter and Son-in-law Debbie and Steve Hayward Daughter and Son-in-law Lynda and Mark Sargent Daughter and Son-in-law Susan and Randy Gillespie Son Jim Gidney and friend Robinn

13 Grandchildren and 21 Great-Grandchlidren Sam was preceded in death by his son Rick Dean.

Sam passed peacefully on April 3, 2017 at Carson Tahoe Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

All who came in contact with Sam were blessed with his Generosity and Goodness. He will be Greatly Missed.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to: Carson Tahoe Health Foundation/Merriner Cottages. P.O. Box 2168, Carson City, NV 89702

A Memorial Service will be held at the Neighborhood Church on April 11, 2017 at 11:00 AM, reception to follow.