PERSONAL FUELWOOD PERMITS

Staff shortages result in early permit sales.

Posted by Seth Conners

According to Deb Schweizer at Inyo National Forest, the Inyo National Forest is offering early sale of personal use fuelwood permits for the 2017 season. Because of staffing shortages, permit sales will begin earlier than normal to help alleviate lines at the visitor centers. Locals are encouraged to purchase early to avoid crowds in the visitor centers as spring visitation season begins.

The personal use fuelwood season is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 1. Permits will be on sale beginning Monday, April 17 at local U. S. Forest Service visitor centers. Maps showing areas open to cutting are available with a purchased fuelwood permit. New this year, copies of fuelwood maps will be available on Avenza. Fuelwood permits are still $15.00 per cord with a two cord minimum.

The forest requests that fuelwood permits are purchased between the hours of 9:00 a.m-12:00 noon and 1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m., unless otherwise specified. Fuelwood permits may be obtained at the following locations:

Mono Basin Scenic Area Visitor Center in Lee Vining; (760) 647-3044

Permits on sale, Thursday – Monday only (beginning April 27).

Mammoth Lakes Welcome Center in Mammoth Lakes; (760) 924-5500

Permits on sale 7 days/week.

White Mountain Ranger Station in Bishop; (760) 873-2500

Permits on sale Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-11:30a.m, 1:00 p.m.-4:30p.m.

Please call ahead to your local visitor center to confirm hours of operations.

The Fuelwood Strategy, developed with public participation in 1998, remains valid and will be implemented this year. Large ends of all downed logs (those portions greater than 30 inches in diameter) are required to remain on the forest floor for wildlife habitat and recycling of soil nutrients. The majority of funds collected from permit sales are directly returned to the forest for continued implementation of this program. Comments on this strategy and fuelwood program are always welcome. For further information on the fuelwood program, contact your local ranger Station or visitor center.