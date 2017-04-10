FREE ENTRANCE AT YOSEMITE

Yosemite National Park to waive entrance fees on the weekends of National Park Week.

Posted by Seth Conners

According to Jamie Richards from yosemite, Yosemite National Park will waive park entrance fees on the weekends of National Park Week, Saturday and Sunday, April 15 – 16 and April 22-23, 2017. National Park Week is a week-long celebration of our National Parks celebrated at National Park Service sites across the United States.

Fees being waived for the weekends of National Park Week include the park entrance only. All other fees associated with camping, lodging, or activities within the park are not waived.

April is a busy time to visit Yosemite National Park. Visitors are encouraged to plan their trips in advance and arrive to the park before 9:00 am. Parking areas throughout the park are expected to fill early in the day. Visitor parking will be available at the Yosemite Falls Day Parking Area, located near Yosemite Lodge and Camp 4, and at Half Dome Village. Visitors are encouraged to park and utilize the free park shuttle to get to the Yosemite Valley Village and Visitor Center.

Public transportation is a wonderful way to visit Yosemite Valley. YARTS (Yosemite Area Regional Transportation System) buses run multiple times daily and provide visitors with a safe and convenient way to visit the park. For more information and helpful travel tips, visit the following websites:

www.nps.gov/yose

https://www.nps.gov/yose/planyourvisit/publictransportation.htm.

www.YARTS.com

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200, press 1 and press 1 again.