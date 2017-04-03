BRONCOS SOFTBALL

BISHOP LADY BRONCOS @ BORON

Posted by Seth Conners

The Bishop Lady Broncos defeated Boron on Friday by a score of 16 to 5. Chay Johnson pitched another complete game going 7 innings, giving up 4 hits and striking out 5. She also went 3 for 4 at the plate with a homer and 4 RBI. The lady broncos were down 5 to 3 after 4 innings, but they exploded in the 5th with 8 runs on 8 hits. They’re now 7-1-1 on the year.

Shawnau Johnson: 5 for 5, 3 triples, 4 RBI

Alondra Ojeda: 2 for 5, double

Peyton Tetrick: 2 for 5

Hannah Waasdorp: 1 for 3, home run, 2 RBI

Drew Dondero: 1 for 4, double

Julie Cepeda: 1 for 2

Vic Begay: 1 for 4