Mono County on storm watch and urges public to be ready

Posted by Seth Conners

According to a press release from Ingrid Braun in Mono County, the predicted storm for Friday into Saturday is anticipated to bring an unusual late season “Atmospheric River” severe storm with the potential for significant flooding. Rivers, creeks, streams and poor drainages are of greatest concern.

The National Weather Service has issued both a Winter Storm Watch and a Flood Watch for Mono County. Current updates can always be found online at: http://mammothweather.com

Please take the time to prepare for the storm. Secure loose outdoor items, clear poor drainages and sandbag where necessary. If you need sandbags, they will be available at these Mono County locations:

Tom’s Place (behind asphalt piles)

Long Valley Fire Department (behind station)

Benton Road Shop

Chalfant Fire Department

Lee Vining Road Shop

June Lake Community Center

Bridgeport Road Shop

Walker Road Shop

Sandbags will also be available at the Town of Mammoth Lakes yard at 299 Commerce.