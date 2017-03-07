YOSEMITE DEATH

Woman struck by falling tree dies in Yosemite National Park.

Posted by Seth Conners

According to a press release from Scott Gediman in Yosemite, a woman was struck and killed by a falling tree in Yosemite National Park on Sunday morning March 5, 2017, The tragic accident occurred in Half Dome Village, in Yosemite Valley, at around 10:00 a.m. yesterday morning, amid heavy snow and high winds.

Destiny Rose Texeira Borges, 20, from Ceres, California was in the park working for a company contracted by the park concessioner.

Half Dome Village, formerly Curry Village, is an area that has tent cabins and wooden cabins that are utilized by park visitors and park employees. The area was closed yesterday after the incident , but reopened to visitors this morning.

No further details regarding the incident are available at this time.