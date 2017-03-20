SPRING 2017 – PREPAREDNES

Be debris free in the wake of this years heavy runoff.

Posted by Seth Conners

According to Carma Roper at the Inyo Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County has experienced record high snowpack in the Sierra this winter. Creeks and streams are likely to flow at full capacity, especially as warmer weather produces more snowmelt. Flooding can occur due to clogged storm drains, fallen trees, or other debris causing obstruction.

In order to prepare for high run-off this year we are asking that the public take extra efforts to ensure that their property is free of any debris that may cause an obstruction in water flow; and to maintain debris-free waterways, ditches and drains.

Runoff preparedness tips include:

Clear ditches of all plants, rocks, and debris;

Clear overhanging vegetation from your waterways to ensure maximum flow;

Open pond outflow channels, and remove decorative rocks;

Clean all water screens, gutters, and drains; consider draining ponds or lowering levels.

To report flooding please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 760-878-0383. Be prepared to tell the Sheriff’s Dispatcher the exact location of the flooding and if the water threatens structures, animals, land or roadways. If water threatens human life dial 911! And always remember – if you see water crossing a roadway Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

For more information on flooding risks and preparedness please check out the following link: http://www.ready.gov/floods.