NEW SURVEY INFORMATION

New statewide survey shows Inyo County stores making progress in some health related areas.

Posted by Seth Conners

According to the Inyo County Health and Human Services Division, new research shows that our region is ahead of the state in increasing healthy options in stores by some measures. For example, over two-thirds of stores in Inyo and Mono Counties offer fresh fruits and vegetables. However, the percent of stores in Inyo and Mono that sell flavored little cigars, cigarillos, e-cigarettes, and chewing tobacco, in flavors like pineapple, grape, peach, and bubblegum, remains high in Inyo and has more than doubled in Mono County in the past three years. These findings are part of new research released today on the availability and marketing of tobacco products, alcohol, condoms and healthy and unhealthy food options in California stores that sell tobacco.

Today, throughout California, health advocates held 13 press events to release results of the scientific survey, which is the largest its kind. It builds upon an initial research released three years ago in March 2014 and provides insights into changes in the availability and marketing of the studied products during this time. Information was collected in the summer of 2016 from more than 7,100 stores in all 58 California counties including pharmacies, supermarkets, delis, convenience and liquor stores as well as tobacco-only stores. Data collectors in Inyo and Mono surveyed all stores that sell tobacco for a comprehensive sample.

“Overall, it is encouraging to see improvements in the availability and accessibility of healthy products in our region,” said Jean Turner, Director of Inyo County Health & Human Services. “Stores play a critical role in our community’s health, and we look forward to continuing to work together for positive change.”

“Flavored tobacco is one product we would like to see the stores consider getting rid of. It would be great if they could assess what they are selling and get rid of the variety of choices that include kid-friendly flavors. Just don’t sell it,” recommended Mono County Health Officer and pediatrician, Richard Johnson.

Healthy Stores for a Healthy Community is a statewide campaign formed by tobacco prevention, nutrition, alcohol abuse prevention and STD prevention partners collaborating to improve the health of Californians by informing them about the impact of unhealthy product availability and marketing in the retail environment.

For state and county-specific data and more information on Healthy Stores for a Healthy Community, please visit www.healthystoreshealthycommunity.com.