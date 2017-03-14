Mammoth Crib now open for 2017.

Posted by Seth Conners

According to a press release from Lara Kaylor at Mammoth Lakes Tourism, it’s now been six years now since the Mammoth Lakes Endurance Crib has hosted Olympic runners, professional road cyclists, national champion mountain bikers, world-champion triathletes and a litany of elite endurance athletes hoping to join their ranks. A home-away-from-home for professional athletes looking to benefit from the unique combination that makes Mammoth Lakes one of the world’s best high-altitude training destinations, the Crib is now open for 2017.

“When it comes to endurance training locales, there are mountain towns and then there’s Mammoth Lakes,” said John Urdi, Executive Director, Mammoth Lakes Tourism. “The altitude is really just a piece of it. When you ask the athletes why they come here, it’s the elevation, the terrain and facilities. But the thing that really separates Mammoth Lakes is the community, which completely embraces and supports both visiting athletes and our local heroes alike.”

Housing up to six athletes at a time, the Mammoth Lakes Crib provides housing and support to professional and elite athletes looking to benefit from a training stint in the Eastern Sierra. And benefit they have. Professional road cyclist Toms Skujins credited a stay at the Crib with helping him win a stage at the 2016 Amgen Tour of California. Two of America’s most successful and decorated distance runners, Olympians Meb Keflezighi and Deena Kastor have also made Mammoth Lakes their home training ground and will be joined by a host of athletes this summer hoping to follow their path to the Olympics.

In recent years the Crib has evolved into more than just a home base, with a website serving as a resource for athletes (elite and otherwise) who are planning a trip to Mammoth Lakes by providing trail and route recommendations, tips on training at elevation and information on events. It’s also become a social hub, telling visiting athletes’ stories and connecting them with local runners and cyclists on their weekly club rides and runs.

Many of the Crib alumni come back year after year, including professional triathlete Jenny Fletcher who said, “My philosophy of life is live an adventure everyday. So Mammoth Lakes is a must! It’s the best place to be living an adventure!”

Check http://www.mammothlakescrib.com for more information.