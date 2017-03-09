MAMMOTH COMMUNITY HOUSING

Mammoth Lakes set to address housing shortage.

Posted by Seth Conners

According to Stuart Brown in Mammoth Lakes, a kick-off meeting for the Town of Mammoth Lakes Community Housing Action Plan: Live, Work, Thrive will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 beginning at 2:00pm in the Town/County Conference Room located at 437 Old Mammoth Road (Minaret Village Shopping Center) above Giovanni’s Restaurant. If you are interested in or are impacted by the workforce housing shortage in our community, please consider attending this kick-off meeting.

Mammoth Lakes Housing, in collaboration with Mammoth Mountain Ski Area have procured WSW Consulting to update the Town of Mammoth Lakes’ Housing Needs Assessment (2011) and develop a Community Housing Action Plan. The data collection component of this study will: identify and quantify workforce housing needs; evaluate the existing housing program accomplishments and available resources, opportunities and constraints to producing affordable housing; inventory the type and ownership of homes by zone and short-term rental inventory by zone; assess the impact of short-term rentals based on available information; and provide conclusions and recommendations.

The Community Housing Action Plan will utilize the compiled data to help the community identify housing goals and priorities, prioritize housing strategies, understand financing needs, assign responsibilities to carry out the housing plan, and identify a general timeline for achievement. This component will involve the public and “roll up your sleeves” work from the Housing Working Group.

For questions or additional information, please contact Jennifer or Patricia from Mammoth Lakes Housing at (760) 934-4740.