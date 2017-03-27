Local Scores, Sports

LONE PINE SOFTBALL

Lone Pine softball team defeats Desert Christian in perfect weather on Saturday

Posted by Seth Conners

Final Score- LP 12  D.C. 5.
Juliann Jones pitched 5 innings:  no hits and 8 strike outs.
Celia Ray pitched for 2 innings: 5 hits and 3 strike outs
Batting:
Juliann Jones- 3/4 ….2 homeruns and 3 rbi
Celia Ray 1/4
Daisy Gutierrez- 3/4
Jessianne Joiner 3/4 and 1 rbi
Mariah Button  2/3 …..  triple and 4 rbi
Sarah Daughtry 1/1
Taylor Corona 1/4
Shelby Chavez 2/4 and 1 rbi
Berenice Gutierrez  1 rbi
Rebecca Tsosie 1/2