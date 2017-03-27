Lone Pine softball team defeats Desert Christian in perfect weather on Saturday
Posted by Seth Conners
Final Score- LP 12 D.C. 5.
Juliann Jones pitched 5 innings: no hits and 8 strike outs.
Celia Ray pitched for 2 innings: 5 hits and 3 strike outs
Batting:
Juliann Jones- 3/4 ….2 homeruns and 3 rbi
Celia Ray 1/4
Daisy Gutierrez- 3/4
Jessianne Joiner 3/4 and 1 rbi
Mariah Button 2/3 ….. triple and 4 rbi
Sarah Daughtry 1/1
Taylor Corona 1/4
Shelby Chavez 2/4 and 1 rbi
Berenice Gutierrez 1 rbi
Rebecca Tsosie 1/2