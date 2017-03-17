JOINING FORCES

Impaired driving enforcement effort to run through March 29th

Posted by Seth Conners

According to a press release from Dan Gordon at Nevada Highway Patrol, over the next two weeks, Reno Area, Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County and Churchill County residents can expect to see additional law enforcement presence. Nevada Highway Patrol has joined forces with law enforcement agencies throughout the state to concentrate on impaired driving, and has an important message for the public: don’t rely on the luck of the Irish, if you drive impaired, you will be arrested.

If you are going to drink, DON’T drive. Even “buzzed” driving is Drunk Driving. Call a cab, take a bus, call a sober friend……Don’t put yourself or anyone else in danger!

In efforts to achieve “Zero Fatalities” this St. Patrick’s Day, drivers and riders are encouraged to abide by the following guidelines:

designate a sober driver before drinking;

use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation if impaired;

take advantage of local sober ride programs;

call 911 if an impaired driver is spotted on the road;

take the keys or assist in making other arrangements for someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired.