John Dondero Jr.

John was born on the north shore of Mono Lake November 8, 1929 to John Dondero Sr and Lena Tom. “Jr” passed away at his home in Lee Vining March 13, 2017.

Services for John will be Saturday March 25, 2017 at Dondero Ranch 1.5 miles south of Lee Vining weather permitting.Signs will be posted on Highway 395 for directions to Dondero Ranch.  In case of inclement weather, service will take place at Lee Vining High School.