HORSESHOE MEADOWS ROAD UPDATE

No timetable set for reopening.

Posted by Seth Conners

According to a press release from Deb Schweizer at Inyo National Forest, substantial rain and snow from the atmospheric river events that took place in January and February of 2017 caused significant damage on Horseshoe Meadows Road. In one particular area, weather induced erosion has reduced the road to an unstable and unsafe single-lane.

The Inyo County Road Department has inspected the road damage that can currently be accessed and is in the process of determining the scope of the project, including the time estimate involved in the required road repair. At this time repair work will involve stabilizing the roadbed, stabilizing the shoulder, and preventative measures that would reduce further erosion.

Currently Horseshoe Meadows Road is under normal winter closure; however, it is important that the public is aware that this road is unsafe. As the project progresses more information will be released, including the projected opening of the road.