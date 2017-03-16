ICSOS announces results for Inyo County History Day Contest

Posted by Seth Conners

Inyo County’s History Day Contest was held on Monday, March 13th, 2017. Students from Bishop Elementary, Home Street Middle School, Owens Valley Unified, and Round Valley Elementary participated. Thirteen individual posters, one website, and two group exhibits covering a variety of topics captured this year’s contest theme of Taking a Stand in History.

Students were judged on the historical quality, relation to theme, clarity of presentation, and compliance with rules. They also participated in interviews, explaining the process they used to create their projects. The following students will be advancing to the state competition in May:

Steve Mather, Fight against Railroad Monopolies (website)

Naiya Warren and Kylee Mullen, First Two Women in Space (exhibit)

Cora Vannest and Kaki Saulque, Alice Piper (exhibit)

Shealyn Ludwick, Dietrich Bonhoeffer (poster)

Blake Winzenread, Wangari Maathai (poster)

Luke Winzenread, John Muir (poster)

The following students were also recognized for their hard work on their poster presentations: Elias Downard with Wright Brothers, Brooklyn Garnder with Fannie Lou Hamer, Elizabeth Ellsworth with Annie Bidwell, Malaya Milazzo with Clara Shortridge Foltz, Alyssa Buchholz with Annie Oakley, Jodie Bedore with Malala’s Stand, Ty Arcularius with Don Haskins, Elan Boehme with Charles Darwin, Emma Dutton with Susan B. Anthony, and Claire Vetter with Elizabeth Blackwell.

Thank you to coaches Randee Arcularius, Billy and Shelly Daugherty, and Brian Mack for working with their students to prepare them for the competition. In addition, ICSOS would like to thank the local Altrusa Chapter for sponsoring the event.

Congratulations to all student participants!