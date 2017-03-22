FOOTBAL CAMP

Sponsored by City of Bishop

Posted by Seth Conners

The City of Bishop is sponsoring a Bishop Union High School Football Camp! BUHS JV coaching staff will teach the fundamentals and skills of football to 6th, 7th and 8th graders. This will be a no helmets, no pads, and no contact camp. The camp will be April 14th-17th; from 3pm to 5pm, cost is $20 per participant. Register through April 10th at Bishop City Hall. Pre-registration is required.

All funds will support the Bishop Union High School Football Program. For more information call BUHS Varsity Football Coach Arnie Palu at (760) 937-4929, be sure to leave a message.