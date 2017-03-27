FATAL CRASH

Single vehicle rollover leaves one dead and two injured on Highway 6

Posted by Seth Conners

According to CHP in Bishop, on March 26, at approximately 5:30 am, CHP Bishop Communications Center was notified of a single vehicle rollover collision on US 6, south of the Nevada State Line. Personnel from White Mountain Fire/Rescue, Symon’s Ambulance, Mono County Deputies and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Upon arrival, White Mountain Fire/Rescue personnel located the vehicle occupants in various levels of injury, including a juvenile passenger lying in the road unresponsive. These personnel rendered aid to the occupants until relieved by Symon’s Ambulance personnel. Despite a valiant attempt by all first responders to resuscitate the unresponsive passenger, He succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision.

According to the report, a preliminary investigation of the evidence at the scene by CHP Officers indicated that the Ford and trailer were traveling southbound on US 6 at the stated 60 miles per hour. At approximately 0530 hours, for an unsubstantiated reason, the Ford and trailer crossed over the northbound lane of travel, onto the northbound dirt shoulder and struck a paddle marker. The driver turned the Ford and trailer to the right, onto the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The Ford and trailer began to slide sideways until rolling over at least one time in the southbound lane and came to rest on their wheels facing east. None of the vehicle occupants were wearing their seat belts and three of them were ejected during the rollover sequence.

The cause of this collision is currently under investigation by the Bishop Area CHP.