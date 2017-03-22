COUNTY LIBRARY

Inyo County Free Library closed for automation

Posted by Seth Conners

Inyo County Free Library will be temporarily closing the branches in Big Pine, Bishop, Independence and Lone Pine from Thursday, March 23 through Thursday, March 30, 2017 in order to apply about 13,000 barcodes to books. Librarians will be moving from branch to branch to complete this work.

We regret the inconvenience to our Library patrons, and appreciate your patience during this necessary closure. Big Pine, Bishop and Lone Pine Branches will resume normal operating hours on Friday, March 31, 2017. The Central Library in Independence will reopen on Saturday, April 1, 2017.