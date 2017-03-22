Local Scores, Sports

CHAMPS!!!

2017 City League basketball champions

Posted by Seth Conners

The City of Bishop would like to congratulate the 2017 City League Basketball Champions, High Country Lumber. High Country Lumber had a winning season record of 8-0. The championship game was played against Sweetwater with a final score of 71-56.

In the picture form left to right, Michael Allen, Danen Spoonhunter, Joseph Chartraw, Topah Spoonhunter, Eugen HeavyRunner, Darren DelGatto, Troy Spoonhunter and Brad Weaver not pictured Simon Barlow and Derick Piper.