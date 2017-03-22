2017 City League basketball champions

Posted by Seth Conners

The City of Bishop would like to congratulate the 2017 City League Basketball Champions, High Country Lumber. High Country Lumber had a winning season record of 8-0. The championship game was played against Sweetwater with a final score of 71-56.

In the picture form left to right, Michael Allen, Danen Spoonhunter, Joseph Chartraw, Topah Spoonhunter, Eugen HeavyRunner, Darren DelGatto, Troy Spoonhunter and Brad Weaver not pictured Simon Barlow and Derick Piper.