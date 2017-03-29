CARNIVAL AT BISHOP HIGH

Cancer awareness fundraiser is part “Students Supporting Cancer Awareness” campaign

Posted by Seth Conners

According to a press release from Bishop Union High School, students of Bishop Union High School are hosting a fundraising carnival to support the ESCA (Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance). The community is invited to the family, fun event that will take place on Monday, April 3rd, 5:30pm to 7:00pm in the mall at Bishop Union High School.

The Bishop Unified School District is running a district wide “Students Supporting Cancer Awareness” campaign from March 27th to April 7th. During this 2 week period, students will have many fun and creative activities on each campus to help raise money and awareness for cancer. All funds raised at the carnival will go towards Bishop Union High School’s contribution to the Eastern Sierra Cancer Alliance. The ESCA is a grassroots, non-profit organization that helps many Inyo and Mono county residents by providing resources, financial aid, and gives moral support for those battling cancer.

The carnival will feature a variety of classic games such as mini golf, frisbee toss, Nerf Gun shooting range, hoop shoot, ring toss, and football toss. Prizes will include a photo-shoot with Mike McDermott, a photo-shoot with Steve Dutcher, and Toys donated by J. Rousek Toy Company; a food booth will be hosted by the Bronco Booster Club.